2026 WCQ: We Have Really Big Advantage Playing At Home Against Nigeria –Rwanda Midfield Star

Amavubi of Rwanda midfielder Jojea Kwizera has said that playing at home against Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier is a massive advantage for his side.

The Amavubi will host the Super Eagles inside the 45,508 capacity Amahoro stadium, in Kigali, in Group C, matchday 5 of the World Cup qualifiers.





The last time both teams clashed inside the stadium was September, 2024, in the first leg, group stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which ended goalless.

Group C leaders Rwanda will hope to pick up their third win in the qualifiers when they entertain fifth place Nigeria.

Looking ahead to the encounter Kwizera urged Rwandans to storm the Amahoro Stadium to show their full support to the Amavubi.

“Hello everyone this is Jojea Kwizera with Rwanda national team,” he said in a short video posted on the Rwanda Football Association (FERWAFA) X handle.

“I’ll like to invite everyone this Friday to come support us as we play Nigeria in our World Cup qualifier. We have a really big advantage as we play at home.

“We also have another game coming up against Lesotho. We want everyone to come and show us support.”

Rwanda, on seven points, are four points ahead of the Super Eagles who are yet to secure a win after four games in the qualifiers.

They would hope to maintain their unbeaten steak against Eric Chelle’s men who have only managed three draws in three previous visits.



By James Agberebi



