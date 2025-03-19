‘It Has Been Great’ — Bankole Speaks On Maiden Super Eagles Invitation

Kayode Bankole is full of excitement following his maiden invitation to the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

Bankole is in Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.





The Remo Stars shot stopper stated that he has enjoyed training with the Super Eagles top stars.

“It has been great, it’s a great feeling for me being in the midst of the big boys, the superstars, it’s amazing,” he told the Super Eagles media.

“When I was coming, I flew in with some of the NPFL coaches, Daniel Ogunmodede who is my coach at Remo Stars and coach Fidelis Ilechukwu. I’m actually familiar with them so we got in together and it was a great feeling.

Bankole has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL.

The shot stopper said he was confident he would get a chance with the Super Eagles.

“For like two seasons, I’ve been the one winning the best goalkeeper of the season and I didn’t get the call-up, but I believed I had to keep doing what I knew how to do. I knew one day it would come, and I’m very glad it has come,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu






