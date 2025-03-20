Morocco 2025: Flamingos To Remain In Camp For Algeria Clash

Nigeria’s U17 girls, Flamingos, are to remain in camp as they countenance the final round of qualification series for this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals, in which they confront their Algerian counterparts.

The first leg encounter will take place on Saturday, 19th April at the Remo Stars’ Stadium, Ikenne-Remo, with both teams to clash in the final leg in Algeria a week later.





2022 World Cup bronze medalists Nigeria trashed South Africa’s Bantwana 3-1 in Pretoria and followed this up with a 2-0 win in Ikenne at the weekend, for a 5-1 aggregate win that condemned the visitors to trying their luck again next year, while Nigeria progressed to the final round.

On their part, Algeria lost 1-2 to Botswana in Gaborone in the first leg, but fired on all cylinders to win the return 4-0 on home soil to be eligible to confront Nigeria for a ticket to this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals in Morocco.

OTHER FINAL ROUND FIXTURES

Kenya Vs Cameroon

Benin Republic Vs Cameroon

Cote d’Ivoire Vs Guinea



