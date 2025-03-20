Sadiq Nominated For Two LaLiga Awards

Umar Sadiq has been nominated for LaLiga Player of the Month and Goal of the Month for March, Completesports.com reports.

Sadiq will battle Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe, Real Betis midfielder Isco, Celta Vigo defender Marco Alonso and Rayo Vallecano’s Pedro Diaz for the award.





The forward has registered three goals in three league appearances for Valencia this month.

The 28-year-old scored twice in Los Ches’ 3-3 draw against Osasuna on March 2.

The Nigeria international netted the winning goal in Carlos Corberán’s side 2-1 victory over Real Valladolid six days later.

For the Goal of the Month award, the striker will battle Rayo Vallecano’s Florin Rațiu and Diego Garcia of CD Leganes for the individual accolade.

He has so far scored four goals in eight league outings for Valencia.

By Adeboye Amosu



