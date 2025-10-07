2026 WCQ: Frederick Arrives As 18 Super Eagles Players Now In Camp

Exciting young defender Benjamin Fredrick is the latest player to arrive in Polokwane, South Africa, ahead of the Super Eagles’ Group C 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

Fredrick’s arrival was confirmed by the Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe.

This means the number of players now in camp for the double header encounters is 18.

The 17 other players already in camp are captain Troost Ekong, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Chrisantus Uche, Wilfred Ndidi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Terem Moffi and Moses Simon.

Others are Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Frank Onyeka, Tolu Arokodare, Semi Ajayi, Stanley Nwabali, Adebayo Adeleye and Amas Obasogie.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles held their first training session today (Tuesday) at 6pm.

The Eagles will be guests to Lesotho on Friday, October 10 before hosting Benin Republic on Tuesday October 14 in Uyo.

With just two games remaining in the qualifiers, the Super Eagles are third on 11 points, three points behind Benin Republic and South Africa who are first and second respectively.

By James Agberebi




