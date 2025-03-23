2026 WCQ: How Nigeria Will Help South Africa Qualify For World Cup –Broos

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has said their Group C opponent Nigeria’s Super Eagles will help his Bafana Bafana side qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Broos’ side moved up to the top of the group on Saturday after their 2-0 win over neighbours Lesotho, while the Super Eagles got their first win of the qualifiers after overcoming Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali.





Galatasaray star striker Victor Osimhen scored the two goals after making his first appearance in the qualifying campaign.

The 26-year-old has missed his side’s four previous fixtures prior to the clash with Rwanda due to injury.

With the Super Eagles set to host Zimbabwe in Uyo on Tuesday, and South Africa traveling to face Benin Republic in Abidjan on the same day, the group setting could shift especially if Eric Chelle’s men win and Benin and South Africa share the points.

However, Broos remains unbothered by the possibility of such scenario playing out, insisting that the Super Eagles’ desperation to win their remaining matches will actually benefit South Africa, who are four-point ahead of their AFCON 2023 semi-final conquerors.

“You know I said a few days ago that there was a team or country in the group who could help us a lot and it is Nigeria. You saw they beat Rwanda today,” Broos said South Africa beat Lesotho.

“They cannot afford themselves anymore to lose points. Against every team they will do everything to win and at the moment, we have four points ahead of Nigeria.

“It’s up to us to do what we have to do, and when we do that, Nigeria will help us — you’ll see.”



