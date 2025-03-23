Super Falcons Forward Set To Join MLS Club Washington Spirit

Super Falcons forward Gift Monday is close to joining Major League Soccer, MLS, club Washington Spirit.

According to Spanish news outlet, MARCA, Washington Spirit are ready to pay the striker’s €200,000 release clause.





Tenerife are however reportedly demanding more money to sell the player.

Monday was not included in Tenerife’s squad that played out a 0-0 draw at Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday.



The 23-year-old has been in fantastic form for Tenerife this season.

The talented forward has registered 10 goals and three assists in 19 games.

Monday was recently named Liga F Player of the Month for February.

She joined Tenerife in 2022 and penned a new three-year contract last September.

By Adeboye Amosu



