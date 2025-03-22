2026 WCQ: Zimbabwe To Hold First Training Session In Uyo Sunday Morning

The Warriors of Zimbabwe will hold their first training session tomorrow (Sunday) morning as they get set to face Nigeria’s Super Eagles on matchday 6 in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Uyo on Tuesday .

Completesports.com learnt that the training session will hold by ten o’clock at the practice pitch of Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.





Players and officials of the Zimbabwe national team arrived Uyo on Saturday, just few hours after the Super Eagles delegation from Rwanda landed.

The 45-man Zimbabwe delegation, led by the Vice President of their country’s football asociation, Kennedy Ndebele, was received by the Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Football Association, Samuel Umoh, and some officials of the NFF.

After five games played in the qualifying campaign, the Warriors of Zimbabwe are yet to record a win (three draws and two defeats).

On Thursday the team had to come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in Durban, South Africa.

They remain bottom in the group on three points and will come up against a Super Eagles side who secured their first win after overcoming Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali on Friday.

Star striker Victor Osimhen netted the two goals that secured the win while African Player of the Year Ademola Lookman provided the assist for the first goal.

The win against Rwanda saw the Super Eagles move up from fifth to fourth place on six points.

The last time Zimbabwe was in Nigeria for a World Cup qualifier was October 2005 in the final group game, during the race for the 2006 tournament in Germany.

Despite thrashing Zimbabwe 5-1 in Abuja, the Super Eagles failed to pick the group’s sole ticket as they were beaten to it by Angola.

The Angolans finished on the same point with the Super Eagles (21 points) but qualified for the World Cup on a better head-to-head record.

By James Agberebi in, Uyo



