2026 WCQ: Zimbabwe Will Fight Aggressively Against Super Eagles In Uyo –Rohr

Benin head coach Gernot Rohr has disclosed that Zimbabwe will fight aggressively against the Super Eagles in Tuesday’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



Recall that both teams will clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, with the three points at stake.



Rohr stated that Zimbabwe’s hope of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup may be over, but warned that the team will battle fiercely in Uyo.

Read Also: 2026 WCQ: Troost-Ekong Upbeat Super Eagles Will Beat Zimbabwe In Uyo



“We knew that it was the last chance for Zimbabwe to qualify for the World Cup. Now, with three points it is finished.



“But they are fighting very well and I know with this coach and his staff, they will do the same in Uyo and the same against Rwanda and Lesotho.”







