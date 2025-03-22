2026 WCQ: Troost-Ekong Upbeat Super Eagles Will Beat Zimbabwe In Uyo

William Troost-Ekong says the Super Eagles want maximum points from their next game against Zimbabwe.

Nigeria will host the Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday.





Eric Chelle’s men defeated the Amavubi of Rwanda 2-0 at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday.

The win revived the Super Eagles 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

“We read somewhere that the Zimbabweans are being motivated to come to Uyo and get a result. They should forget it,” Troost-Ekong told thenff.com.

“We are hugely motivated by the ambition to play at the FIFA World Cup. Apart from myself and Alex (Iwobi) and perhaps a couple others, who were part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, this generation is hungry to play at the highest level. We want to make Nigeria proud and at the same time, do ourselves proud.”

By Adeboye Amosu



