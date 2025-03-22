2026 WCQ: Zimbabwe Land In Uyo For Super Eagles Clash

The Warriors of Zimbabwe have arrived Uyo ahead of Tuesday’s matchday 6, Group C clash with Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Zimbabwe landed at the Victor Attah International airport in Uyo after taking off from Lagos.





They arrived Uyo just few hours after the Super Eagles also stormed the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The Super Eagles will go into Tuesday’s encounter on the back of their 2-0 win away to Rwanda in Kigali on Friday.

Victor Osimhen, who made his first appearance in the qualifiers bagged the two gosls that sealed the team’s first win of the qualifying campaign and move them to fourth place on six points.

For Zimbabwe, they came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Benin Republic to take their points tally to three and still bottom.

By James Agberebi in Uyo



