2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Deserved To Win – Rwanda Defender

Amavubi of Rwanda defender Ange Mutsinzi has said Nigeria’s Super Eagles deserved to win Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Kigali.

The Super Eagles recorded their first win in Group C in the qualifiers after beating Rwanda 2-0 thanks to Victor Osimhen double.





The Galatasaray striker opened the scoring after slotting the ball into the back of the net off a free-kick by Ademola Lookman.

In the third minute of first half stoppage time he made it 2-0 after running on to a headed pass from Samuel Chukwueze and lifted it past the keeper.

It was the Super Eagles’ first win away to Rwanda after recording three draws in their three previous trips.

Speaking with journalists after the game on Friday, Mutsinzi however pointed out that the Amavubi also parade quality players.

“I think they(Nigeria) came strong, and they wanted to win, they deserve it, they have a good team and good strikers. We have quality also, we won the last game (AFCON 2025 qualifier), and they won this game, who knows the next game.”

The Super Eagles and Rwanda will meet in September later this year in Uyo for the reverse fixture.

While the AFCON 2023 climbed up to fourth spot on six points, Rwanda occupy third on seven points in the table.

Meanwhile, players and officials of the Super Eagles and Zimbabwe arrived Uyo on Saturday ahead of their matchday 6 tie on Tuesday, March 25.



