NPFL: Plateau United Rally To Beat Kano Pillars, Insurance Win At Home

Plateau United rallied to beat Kano Pillars 2-1 in a keenly contested Nigeria Premier Football League matchday 30 encounter at the New Jos Stadium on Saturday.

Kano Pillars took the lead through Jerry Alex one minute after the half hour mark.





The hosts fought back with Pam Samuel netting the equaliser two minutes before the hour mark.

Gafar Saka netted the winning goal for Plateau United 13 minutes from time.

Mbwas Mangut’s side moved to 13th position on the table with 38 points from 30 matches.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: Troost-Ekong Upbeat Super Eagles Will Beat Zimbabwe In Uyo

Kano Pillars dropped to eighth position with 43 points from same number of matches.

At the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Bendel Insurance defeated Sunshine Stars 1-0.

Kayode Oke’s 20th minute strike separated both teams on the night.

Bendel Insurance rose to fifth position with 44 points from 30 games, while Sunshine Stars remain in 18th position with 33 points.

The remaining matchday 30 fixtures will be played on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



