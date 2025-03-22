Close Menu
    ‘We Keep Going’ — Osimhen Shifts Focus To Zimbabwe Showdown

    Adeboye Amosu

    Victor Osimhen says the Super Eagles have shifted attention to their next 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying tie against Zimbabwe.

    Osimhen inspired Nigeria to a 2-0 victory over the Amavubi of Rwanda in Kigali on Friday night, scoring both goals for the three-time African champions.


    The Super Eagles will host the Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo next week Tuesday.


    Eric Chelle’s side will look to record another win to boost their chances of qualifying for the global local fiesta.

    Osimhen expressed his delight with the win over Rwanda, and declared they want maximum points against the Warriors.

    “I am very happy for the goals,” an elated Osimhen was quoted by ESPN.

    “Now the focus is on Zimbabwe so we keep going.”

