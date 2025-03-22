Arsenal Should Offer Partey New Contract –Muntari

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been urged to keep hold of a top-class midfielder and not let him leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.

Sulley Muntari believes that Thomas Partey has been one of Arsenal’s best players this season and wants the Gunners to hand the midfielder a new contract.





The former Inter Milan and Ghana international midfielder has said that Partey could end up returning to Atletico Madrid on a free transfer this summer if Arsenal do not tie him down to a new deal.

Partey joined Arsenal, who have been linked with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, from La Liga club Atletico in October 2020 for £45 million (Sky Sports).

The 31-year-old Ghana international defensive midfielder is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer of 2025.

Muntari told AfricaFoot (sportsview.co.uk) about Partey: “For me, it is obvious that he (Partey) has been one of the best Arsenal players this season. They need him and should offer him a new contract.

“If they do not extend it, he still has good years ahead of him at the highest level, and I do not rule out a return to Atlético Madrid.”



