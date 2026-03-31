2026 WCQ Play-Off: Italy Fail To Qualify For Third Consecutive World Cup After Penalty Shootout Defeat To Bosnia

Italy’s World Cup exile continues after they fell to a 4-1 penalty shootout defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina in their playoff final on Tuesday following a 1-1 draw, usatoday.com reports.

Four-time champions Italy had lost out at the playoff stage to miss the last two World Cups (2018 and 2022) and their last qualification in 2014 coincided with Bosnia’s only previous appearance.

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Italy got off to the perfect start, with Moise Kean putting them ahead in the 15th minute, but had Alessandro Bastoni sent off four minutes before the break to raise the hopes of the home side.

Bosnia equalized in the 79th minute through Haris Tabakovic and both Pio Esposito and Bryan Cristante missed their penalties while the hosts made no mistake from the spot to repeat their semi-final shootout win over Wales.

In other play-offs matches on Tuesday, Turkey beat Kosovo 1-0, Sweden edged out Poland 3-2 and Czech Republic overcame Denmark on penalties after regulation and extra finished 2-2.



