    Nigeria National Teams

    2026 WCQ Playoffs: Super Eagles Midfield Must Be 100% Active Vs Gabon –Ex Nigerian Goalkeeper

    Former Nigerian international Dosu Joseph has advised Super Eagles midfielders to be at their best against Gabon in tomorrow’s 2026 World Cup qualifying playoff clash in Rabat, Morocco.

    With a spot in the Intercontinental Playoffs up for grabs, Eric Chelle’s side knows that anything less than victory would be disastrous for their 2026 ambitions.

    In a chat with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated that the Super Eagles midfielders must ensure they dictate the pace of the game against Gabon.

    “The Super Eagles’ game against Gabon will definitely be a tough battle considering the array of talents at the disposal of both teams.

    However, the midfield is one area that will determine the outcome of this game. This is why the Super Eagles midfield must be at their best without losing focus.

    “We have great attackers, but they have to create a good link-up play to put the Gabonese in check.”


