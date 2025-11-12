2026 WCQ Playoffs: Cameroon Suffer Double Injury Blow

Cameroon will be without key duo

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting at the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs, reports Completesports.com.

Anguissa, who was named Serie A Player of the Month for October picked up an unspecified muscular injury during training with the Indomitable Lions this week.

The combative midfielder could be set for a spell on the sidelines.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: Gabon Coach Banks On Aubemayang, Bounaga To Beat Super Eagles

Former Bayern Munich striker, Choupo-Moting was also injured on the same day.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana is a major doubt for the World Cup playoffs as he is struggling with a knee injury.

Cameroon will face the Leopards of Democratic Republic of Congo in the second semi-final of the playoffs at the El Barid Stadium, Rabat on Thursday.

The winner will face either Nigeria or Gabon in the final at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan, Rabat on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



