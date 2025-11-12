Arokodare Gets New Manager At Wolves

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare will play under a new manager at Wolverhampton Wanderers following the appointment of Rob Edwards on Wednesday.

Edwards takes over a side winless in the Premier League on just two points following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford which has left them eight points from safety.

He replaced Vitor Pereira who was sacked on November 2 after the Midlands club’s 10-game winless start to the Premier League this campaign.

Wolves, in a statement, said:”Rob Edwards is the new Wolves head coach, having signed a three-and-a-half-year deal to begin his fourth spell at the club.

“The former Old Gold defender has taken to management impressively in recent years, earning promotions with Forest Green Rovers and Luton Town – to the Premier League – while enjoying a positive start to this Championship season with Middlesbrough.

“Born in Telford, Edwards’ affinity with Wolves first began in 2004. He played 111 times across four seasons with the club, most notably in the centre of defence under Mick McCarthy.

“Edwards, who was capped 15 times by Wales, later enjoyed spells with Blackpool – where he won promotion to the Premier League as a player – and Barnsley, and made his first steps into coaching with Wolves’ under-18s in 2014.

“Within a year, he was working under Kenny Jackett as first-team coach, and in October 2016 took charge of two first-team matches on an interim basis, following Walter Zenga’s time at Molineux.

“After a first taste of senior management with AFC Telford United, Edwards returned to Wolves once more as under-23 head coach and won a first promotion to the highest level of youth football for the club.”

Arokodare is yet to score for Wolves in the Premier League after seven topflight matches.

However, he scored two goals in two matches in the Carabao Cup which Wolves have since exited.

Meanwhile, Arokodare is currently in Rabat, Morocco, with his Super Eagles teammates ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

The Super Eagles will take on Gabon in the semi-final on Thursday.

However, the team’s preparation has been hampered after the players boycotted training on Tuesday over unpaid bonuses.



