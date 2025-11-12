Ten Hag Rejects Chance To Return For Second Spell As Ajax Coach

Erik ten Hag has reportedly turned down the prospect of making an emotional return to Ajax after holding informal talks with his former club.

The ex-Man United boss has been linked with a return to the dugout in recent weeks, having initially been tipped to take charge of Wolves before the Premier League’s bottom club moved for Rob Edwards.

Ten Hag was then linked with a return to Ajax after the Dutch giants sacked John Heitinga less than six months after he took charge.

Ajax are currently fourth in the table after 12 matches, 11 points adrift of league leaders PSV. The club are also bottom of the 36-team Champions League table after losing all four of their matches to date.

Dutch outlets NOS and AD (via Daily Mail) have reported that Ten Hag has now declined the chance to take charge of Ajax.

The 55-year-old had reportedly held informal talks with technical director Alex Kroes over the prospect.

According to AD, Ten Hag expressed concern over the uncertain nature of the club’s hierarchy.

This followed Kroes announcing he would be resigning from his position following the dismissal of Heitinga.

Last month it was confirmed that Danny Blind would also be stepping down from his role as technical commissioner.

Ten Hag had coached Ajax between 2018 and 2022, leading the club to three domestic titles.

He famously led the club on a run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, dramatically missing out on a place in the final after a dramatic Tottenham fightback.

Ten Hag would ultimately leave the club to take charge of Man United in 2022, winning the EFL Cup and FA Cup with the Red Devils.

He was ultimately sacked in October 2024 as the Red Devils continued to struggle in the league under his management.

Ten Hag was appointed as Bayer Leverkusen head coach in the summer, but was sacked just three games into the season.



