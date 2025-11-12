WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup: Falconets Overcome Benin To Secure Fourth Consecutive Win

The Falconets of Nigeria ended their campaign at the 2025 WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup with a slim 1-0 victory over hosts Benin Republic on Tuesday.

It was their second win over the Young Amazons at the competition.

Ramotalahi Kareem netted the decisive goal for Moses Aduku’s side after 16 minutes.

Read Also:2026 WCQ Playoffs: Super Eagles Must Approach Gabon Game Like A Cup Final –Mikel

The Falconets failed to add to their lead despite creating further chances in the game.

They finished the competition with four wins from four games.

Nigeria also defeated perennial rivals Black Princesses of Ghana twice (3-1, 3-0).

The Falconets scored 10 goals and conceded only once.



