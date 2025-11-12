WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup: Falconets Overcome Benin To Secure Fourth Consecutive Win

The Falconets of Nigeria ended their campaign at the 2025 WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup with a slim 1-0 victory over hosts Benin Republic on Tuesday.
It was their second win over the Young Amazons at the competition.
Ramotalahi Kareem netted the decisive goal for Moses Aduku’s side after 16 minutes.
The Falconets failed to add to their lead despite creating further chances in the game.
They finished the competition with four wins from four games.
Nigeria also defeated perennial rivals Black Princesses of Ghana twice (3-1, 3-0).
The Falconets scored 10 goals and conceded only once.
Okay, we have been here before haven’t we? I remember Bankole Olowookere and Chris Danjuma’s Flamingos and Falconets wiping the floor with continental opponents only to end up themselves on the carpet of failure on the global stage.
So, I will have to temper my excitement which itself will not dissuade me from giving praise where due.
So, congratulations to Moses Adiku and his girls – they have done well and have done us proud by lifting this Cup in thrilling style and brilliant fashion, with 4 wins and zero loss.
You know, there is a pattern to their play? Seriously, there is.
Offensively, they have this ritual which they invoke time and again: the winger dispatches her marker, races to the by-line, cross to the centre forward who, instead of heading at goal, subverts expectations by heading back and across to the on-rushing support striker who then stabs into an empty net.
It worked against Ghana in the last match but today, janet akekoromowei was often a tad slow at connecting with the back header. To be honest, I feel the support striker should be heading for goal, but hey, what do I know?
There is this confidence and coordination about this team that allows them to coalesce around their common goal of defending as a pack and attacking with menace, purpose and intent.
Janet and Ramota inject flair down the flanks with their perennially successful leg overs that left Benin defenders clutching at straws.
In Taiwo Afolabi, they have a highly experienced, exceptionally skilled midfielder who is the beating heart of the team in middle. Seriously, I fail to see how this team will strive without her.
At the back, they kept it simple yet effective, always rushing to repel dangerous situations as if their lives depended on it.
They use long shots sparingly and their set piece routines are well baked which caused Benin defenders a lot of indigestion.
I think they are a well rounded team. With a few additions here and there and more time to camp together, I think they should be able to punch above their weight in Poland next year at the world cup .