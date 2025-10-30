Arokodare ‘s Fitness Better Now Than Before –Wolves Head Coach

Vitor Pereira has said Tolu Arokodare ‘s fitness is much better than before as the striker was on target for Wolves against Chelsea.

Arokodare got his second goal since joining Wolves in the summer which was not enough, as his struggling side lost 4-3 to the Blues in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

With Chelsea 3-0 ahead the Super Eagles star reduced the deficit after connecting with a pass before slotting past the keeper.

Reacting on Arokodare getting up to speed for Wolves, Pereira said:“It’s normal because now he has more training with us. His fitness is better now than before, he understands what we need from him, and he is more connected with his teammates and he is ready to help us.”

Pereira praised his side for the spirit they showed in the second half which they almost turned around.

“What a second half! In the first half, we conceded the first goal and after, when I looked at the team, the players were a bit lost and we concede a second goal and after a third goal. I assume the responsibility, because it’s my responsibility.

Also Read: Carabao Cup: Arokodare Scores In Wolves’ 4-3 Defeat To Chelsea

“We changed a lot today, 11 players, we played with 11 players that have not been playing for long time, so it means the connection and the rhythm for this kind of game is not easy.

“At half time, we spoke about it, and I said to them, it’s my responsibility, but I want to see my team, I want to see tactical organisation, and I want to see the spirit that we have as a team. In the second half, we won 3-1 and the goal that we conceded was a pity, and we had the chance to score two more goals, and we deserved it.

“I’m very happy – not with the result, of course – but with the spirit that we showed in the second half and with our supporters, because they were very important for us. We felt from outside, the energy that we need to compete and to change the situation.”



