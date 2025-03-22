2026 WCQ: Rwanda Gifted Goals To Super Eagles — Amrouche

Rwanda head coach Adel Amrouche claimed his players gifted the Super Eagles two cheap goals which cost them during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday five encounter.

Galatasaray hitman Victor Osimhen scored both goals for the Super Eagles in the 2- 0 win.





The 26-year-old gave Nigeria the lead in the 11th minute poking home Ademola Lookman’s fine delivery.

The 26-year-old doubled Nigeria’s lead in first- half stoppage time.

Osimhen stole the ball from Thierry Manzi and went on a run before placing the ball beyond the on-rushing goalkeeper Fabrice Ntwari.

“We gifted them two goals. Imagine conceding a goal in the 10th minute and I had to change my game plan,” the Algerian told journalists in a post-match press conference.

“My players lacked fighting spirit . I hate to lose. I am not a loser. What hurt me most is that the president of the nation (Paul Kegame) was there.

“Look at the fans who came to support us. If some of the players don’t improve, they will go because the new players are coming.”

The Amavubi will host the Crocodiles of Lesotho next week Tuesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



