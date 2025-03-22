NPFL: Ideye Confident Enyimba Can Secure Top-Three Finish, Expects Win Over Bayelsa United

Brown Ideye has expressed strong confidence that Enyimba can achieve a top-three finish in the 2024/2025 NPFL season, starting with a crucial victory against Bayelsa United in Aba this Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

The 36-year-old former Super Eagles forward, who joined the two-time CAF Champions League winners in December 2024, believes Enyimba’s recent eased fixture schedule gives them an edge over Coach Ladan Bosso’s side.





“Since November last year, the team never had a proper rest, playing every three or four days,” Ideye said. “Right now, it’s better—we [players] have our rest and play weekly. That gives us the edge to plan and win games.”

Head-to-Head/ Tactical Expectations

Enyimba and Bayelsa United have met 11 times since 2010, with the Aba giants winning five, the 2009 league winners claiming two, while four encounters ended in draws.

The last time the “Restoration Boys” visited Aba, they snatched a point after holding the People’s Elephant to a draw in the 2023/2024 season. Coach Stanley Eguma’s men will be eager to avoid another stalemate, having also drawn in Yenagoa when both sides met in the first round of the season.

Enyimba, currently in the hunt for a return to continental football, will be banking on their strong home form to secure maximum points. However, Ideye warns that the match will not be a walk in the park.

“The game against Bayelsa United won’t be easy. You know how difficult it has been playing at home—we drew a lot of games here,” he admitted. “But if we approach the game positively, I see us winning.”

Ideye’s Absence/ Enyimba’s Continental Ambitions

Despite his optimism, Ideye may miss the crucial fixture due to family commitments but remains confident in his team’s chances.

“It’s really sad I won’t be available for this game. I have some family emergencies to take care of. I still have some friends in the Bayelsa team, and it would have been nice to play against them, but my family needs me now.”

With the NPFL title race heating up, Ideye sees Remo Stars as the favourites but insists Enyimba can still secure a continental ticket with a strong finish.

“For me, I think Remo Stars have a better chance of winning the league, but in football, you can’t predict what happens. The title is theirs to lose,” Ideye added.

However, the former West Bromwich Albion striker remains bullish about Enyimba’s chances of returning to continental football next season.

“For Enyimba, picking a continental spot is possible. If we win all our remaining home games and get good results on the road, I see us getting back to the continent.”

Enyimba, currently eighth on the log, will host 13th-placed Bayelsa United at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, on Sunday at 4 p.m.

By Sab Osuji



