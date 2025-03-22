NPFL: Yusuf Thrilled With Nasarawa United’s Win Over Rangers

Nasarawa United technical adviser Salisu Yusuf has expressed delight with his team’s hard-earned victory over Rangers.

The Solid Miners boosted their chances of escaping the drop courtesy of a 1-0 win over the title holders at the Lafia City Stadium on Friday.





Kabiru Balogun scored the winning goal for the hosts from the penalty spot one minute from time.

“Playing against a team in the top-three is always difficult, and considering our position on the table. This made our players to be anxious and under so kind of pressure,” Yusuf stated in a post-match interview.

“You could see what happened in the first half when they were supposed to score on three occasions but were jittery.

“We created some great chances, but we ended up winning with a penalty, which, to me, is a good result.

“Rangers gave us a good fight. They had more resting days compared to us. But let me say it’s a fantastic game.”

Nasarawa United moved to 15th position on the log with 36 points following the win.

By Adeboye Amosu



