2026 WCQ: Galatasaray Salute Osimhen After Superb Display In Super Eagles’ Win Over Rwanda

Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray have congratulated Victor Osimhen after the forward’s impressive display in Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Rwanda.

Osimhen scored both goals for Nigeria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture.





In the process, the 26-year-old moved to second place in Nigeria’s all-time leading scorers list behind Rashidi Yekini, surpassing the legendary Segun Odegbami.

The striker has now scored 25 goals in 37 Super Eagles appearances, behind Yekini’s 37 goals in 58 games. Odegbami netted 23 goals in 46 matches for the Nigerian national team.

“Congratulations to our player Victor Osimhen who scored 2 goals against Rwanda in Group C of the 2026 World Cup CAF Qualifiers, leading his country Nigeria to victory! Congratulations, @victorosimhen9,” Galatasaray wrote on X.

Nigeria will welcome the Warriors of Zimbabwe in their next game at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday.

