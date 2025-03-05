2026 WCQ: Rwanda Players Will Be Eager To Prove Their Worth Against Eagles –Aghahowa

Former Nigerian international Julius Aghahowa has disclosed that Rwanda players will be eager to prove their worth against the Super Eagles in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



He made this known on the backdrop of the appointment of Adel Amrouche as the new head coach of their senior national team.



Speaking with Brila FM, Aghahowa stated that Amrouche’s arrival may be advantageous and disadvantageous to the Super Eagles.

“Players want to prove themselves to the new coach, so it could be disadvantageous to us.



“It could also be advantageous to us; their coach might want to experiment,” Aghahowa stated.



The Eagles will play away in Kigali on March 21 before hosting Zimbabwe on March 25.











