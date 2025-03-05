‘We Did Our Best’ — Onyedika Reflects On Club Brugge’s Defeat To Aston Villa

Raphael Onyedika says Club Brugge gave their best in Tuesday night’s home defeat to Aston Villa, reports Completesports.com.

The Belgian Pro League champions went down 3-1 to Aston Villa in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie at the Jan Breydelstadion.





Leon Bailey put Aston Villa ahead inside three minutes.

The hosts fought back with Maxim De Cuyper equalising nine minutes later.

Club Brugge however capitulated in the closing stages of the game.

Brandon Mechele scored an own goal, while Christos Tzolis gave away a penalty which was converted by Marco Asensio.

“It was a tough conclusion for us. The result was heading in the right direction, so it was tough for us at the end,” the Nigeria international told UEFA’s official website.

“In this competition, you have to be at your best. You have to be ready for every action, every match. We’ve worked hard for this. We played our game and did our best.”

Both teams will clash in the reverse fixture at the Villa Park next week Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



