NPFL: Remo Stars Must Keep Fighting To Win Title — Ogunmodede

Remo Stars head coach, Daniel Ogunmodede says his side can’t afford to relax as they chase a first Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, title.

The Ikenne club currently enjoyed an 11 points lead at the top of the log.





Ogunmodede’s side still have 11 matches to navigate before the end of the campaign.

The Sky Blue Stars will be away to Bendel Insurance in a matchday 28 encounter this weekend.

The gaffer declared that his team is well prepared for the task ahead.

“We are left with 33 points in the league and we are going for every points which is more important to us,” Ogunmodede told the club’s media.

“Bendel Insurance, you could see their form recently in their last seven games.

“We will be without our captain, it will be one player out of 26 registered players. For sure his influence is massive in the group, but nonetheless no player is irreplaceable.”

By Adeboye Amosu



