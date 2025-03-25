2026 WCQ: South Africa Risk Points Deduction For Fielding Ineligible Player

Bafana Bafana of South Africa’s road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has hit a potential roadblock following a yellow-card controversy surrounding midfielder Teboho Mokoena.

Reports suggest that Mokoena may have been ineligible to play in Bafana Bafana's matchday 5 clash against Lesotho, which could significantly affect the team's chances of qualifying.





Mokoena received a yellow card in their matchday 1 against Benin (MD1) and another in the following match against Zimbabwe.

According to FIFA’s regulations, a player who accumulates two yellow cards in separate matches must serve a one-match suspension. This means Mokoena should not have featured in the Lesotho encounter.

Despite the clear rules, Mokoena was included in the starting line-up for the matchday 5 match against Lesotho, playing 81 minutes before being substituted.

If the reports are confirmed, this could be a violation of FIFA’s qualification regulations, and South Africa may face a points deduction for fielding an ineligible player.

Currently, Bafana top Group C with 10 points, Benin Republic are second on eight points, Rwanda have seven points and occupy third while Nigeria’s Super Eagles are on six points and are in fourth.

A points deduction would not only see them lose their top spot but also tighten the race for automatic qualification.

The Super Eagles could also capitalise on any misstep by South Africa. Given the competitive nature of Group C, even a small slip could be costly in the long run.

The issue stems from FIFA’s World Cup Qualifiers Rulebook, specifically sub-section 9, which clearly states that a player who receives two yellow cards in separate matches must serve a one-match suspension.

If the suspension rule is applied and Mokoena’s eligibility is found to be invalid, South Africa could lose the three points from their 2-0 win over Lesotho.

In 2017 FIFA fined the Nigeria Football Federation 6,000 Swiss Francs (about N2,177,280) for fielding an ineligible player in a Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying match.

The disciplinary committee of the body in a statement said the three-time African champions fielded Shehu Abdullahi who was ineligible for the qualifier against Algeria on November 10, 2017.

The committee awarded 3-0 in favour of Algeria, with the NFF also receiving a fine of $6,045.30.



