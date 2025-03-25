2026 WCQ: Eagles Starting Lineup Vs Zimbabwe — Chelle Sticks With Rwanda Heroes

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has kept faith with his starting X1 that defeated Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali for Tuesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.
Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali will be between the sticks.
Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ola Aina will feature as the two full-backs.
Captain William Troost-Ekong and Calvin Bassey will complete the four-man defence.
Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi will take charge of midfield.
Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze will play behind Victor Osimhen.
Galatasaray hitman Osimhen, who scored a brace against the Amavubi of Rwanda will lead the attack.
Super Eagles X1 Vs Zimbabwe
Nwabali – Aina, Osayi-Samuel, Ekong (Captain), Bassey – Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Moses Simon – Ademola Lookman, Osimhen
By Adeboye Amosu
Na chukweze go end this man career as super eagle coach
If Chukwueze is used well behind Osimhen, they always get sound results. They have played together for well over a decade now.
Chukwueze is highly overrated… dude back in the day would not even qualify as U-23 for Nigeria… I believe he is far behind Ejuke and Tella. He has no effect in attack… we need to be more assertive if we are to win and our midfiled misses Onyeka… I do not think Iwobi and Ndidi can muscle any African midfield in the current era… Super Eagles have not played shit in the first half and Moses Simon is ineffective!