2026 WCQ: Eagles Starting Lineup Vs Zimbabwe — Chelle Sticks With Rwanda Heroes

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has kept faith with his starting X1 that defeated Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali for Tuesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali will be between the sticks.





Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ola Aina will feature as the two full-backs.

Captain William Troost-Ekong and Calvin Bassey will complete the four-man defence.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: South Africa Risk Points Deduction For Fielding Ineligible Player

Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi will take charge of midfield.

Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze will play behind Victor Osimhen.

Galatasaray hitman Osimhen, who scored a brace against the Amavubi of Rwanda will lead the attack.

Super Eagles X1 Vs Zimbabwe

Nwabali – Aina, Osayi-Samuel, Ekong (Captain), Bassey – Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Moses Simon – Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

By Adeboye Amosu





