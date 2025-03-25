2026 WCQ: Onyedika – ‘Super Eagles Ready To Overcome Zimbabwe, Stay On Course For 2026 World Cup’

Nigeria and Club Brugge midfielder, Raphael Onyedika, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the Super Eagles are fully prepared, determined, and focused on securing maximum points in today’s 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers Group C matchday-six clash against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in Uyo.

The Super Eagles are currently fourth in Group C on six points, with South Africa leading the standings on 10 points. Benin Republic sit third with eight points, but Onyedika, a product of Ozalla Football Academy, Onitsha, remains confident that despite their current position, the team has what it takes to overtake South Africa and claim the sole automatic qualification slot in the group.





“It’s going to be pretty tough. Zimbabwe are no pushovers, but we’re prepared and determined to give our all to ensure victory,” Onyedika told Completesports.com.

“We know how important this game is for us. We know how much it means to Nigerians. Our eyes are firmly set on the 2026 World Cup, and this match is crucial to achieving that objective.

“We’ve prepared well. We’re determined, committed, and focused on the task, knowing that Zimbabwe are not here for sightseeing.

“I believe that if we must qualify for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, USA, and Canada, it’s vital we win today’s game and the remaining four matches going forward.”

Today’s match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, kicks off at 5 pm Nigeria time.

The Super Eagles defeated Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali last Friday, with Victor Osimhen scoring both goals in the first half.

By Sab Osuji



