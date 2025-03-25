2026 WCQ: Zimbabwe Target First Win Over Super Eagles In 44 Years

Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Warriors of Zimbabwe will battle it out today (Tuesday) in Group C, matchday 6, of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo.

This will be the fourth World Cup qualifier meeting between the two sides, with the Super Eagles emerging victorious in two of the previous three encounters.





Though their most recent clash ended in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture of this campaign in November 2023.

Prior to the win against Rwanda, the Super Eagles had recorded three draws and one defeat which left them in fifth place.

That defeat led to the exit of former coach Finidi George, who stepped down and was replaced by Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Director Austin Eguavoen, who had since been replaced by Eric Chelle.

With six points, two behind second-placed Benin Republic and four adrift of leaders South Africa, the Super Eagles know that any slip-up could prove costly, making Tuesday’s fixture a must-win as they aim to build momentum in their push for a place at next year’s tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada.

For the Warriors of Zimbabwe they enter the contest on the back of a spirited fightback that saw them recover from a two-goal deficit to salvage a 2-2 draw against Benin last Thursday.

Despite their resilience, Michael Nees’s men remain rooted at the foot of the table, still searching for their first win of the campaign, having managed just three points from three draws.

For them to get their campaign back on track they must record a first win against the Super Eagles since 1981, when they triumphed 2-0 in a friendly game.

Since that win 44 years ago, the Super Eagles have won four and drawn three of their last seven encounters.

On the part of the Super Eagles they last tasted a win against Zimbabwe in 2006 when they overcame their Southern African counterparts 2-0 in their second group game at the AFCON in Egypt.

Speaking at his pre-match presser on Monday Warriors head coach Michael Nees believes his team are not yet out of the qualification race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“There’s always national pride when you play for the national team and you always have to give your best, there’s still 15 points to play for and until the games are over you are obliged to give everything,” he said.

“Even any team that is theoretically not in the race to qualify anymore they are also obliged to give their best because others are competing.

“We are obliged to give our best in every match and to be fair sports men and as long we have a chance we believe in our chance.”

By James Agberebi in, Uyo



