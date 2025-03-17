2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Camp Swells With 12 Players

12 players are now in the Super Eagles camp in Kigali for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

The latest arrivals in camp are; Victor Boniface, Samuel Chukwueze, Jordan Torunarigha, Moses Simon, Raphael Onyedika and Stanley Nwabali.





Six players including Victor Osimhen, Tolu Arokodare, Bruno Onyemaechi, Papa Daniel, Kayode Bankole and Amas Obasogie were the early arrivals in camp.

The remaining 11 players are expected at the team’s Radisson Blu Hotel camp on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles will hold their first training session on Tuesday.

Eric Chelle’s side will be up against the Amavubi at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday.

By Adeboye Amosu



