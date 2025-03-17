I’m Adapting Well In My New Role As Striker –Merino

Arsenal’s Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino has said he is adapting well in his new role as a striker.

Merino was turned into a makeshift striker following injuries to Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli, who has returned to action.





Since assuming his new role, Merino has scored four goals in his last seven games across all competitions, with his latest strike coming in the 1-0 win against Chelsea on Sunday.

“It’s way different to playing as a midfielder, but not being a natural striker I don’t feel that pressure like I should score in every single game,” the Euro 2024 winner was quoted on Arsenal News Channel.

“The main thing for me is trying to help the team in small details, from the pressing, to positioning myself in the best spots for my teammates to be better, maybe drop when it’s needed to give some calmness with possession. It’s a different to what I’m used to, but I think I’m adapting really well.”



