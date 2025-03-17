NPFL: Shooting Stars Will Keep Pushing For Continental Slot — Ogunbote

Shooting Stars technical adviser Gbenga Ogunbote says his team will not give up on their quest for a continental ticket.

The Oluyole Warriors dropped to sixth position on the table following Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Akwa United in Uyo.





Shooting Stars are now winless in their last seven league games.



Read Also:NPFL: “Abia Warriors Punished Us For Wastefulness, Loss Of Focus” – Insurance Coach Ikhenoba

“We have nine matches to decide that, we have gone seven games without a win, it could be any other team, so when we will pick up, maybe some other team will fizzle out . We will give it a fight until the end”, Ogunbote told the club’s media.

Ogunbote also reflected on the defeat to Akwa United.

“We did everything humanly possible but we were careless at some moments. This wasn’t a true reflection of the game. But we lost, that’s the summary of it all,” he added.

“All we need to do is to go back and see where we got it wrong and get back to winning ways.”

By Adeboye Amosu



