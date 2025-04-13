2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Can Beat South Africa –Okocha

Former Nigerian international, Austin Okocha has reiterated that he’s confident the Super Eagles will beat South Africa in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



The Bafana Bafana have a comfortable lead at the summit of the group, having gotten 13 points from six games, while Nigeria have seven points. Bafana Bafana are five points ahead of second-place Rwanda, who drew against Lesotho.



In an interview with iDiski Times, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner, stated that the Super Eagles must win their remaining matches to qualify for the Mundial.

“If we want to give ourselves any chance of qualifying, we have to be thinking of winning all our remaining matches.



“Of course Bafana Bafana are top in the group, it will be a difficult game to play but of course we still believe that we can go there and win.



“If we want to qualify, those are the games that we need to win. I believe that we can win there, but it’s definitely not going to be easy,” the AFCON 1994 winner said in an interview with iDiski Times.







