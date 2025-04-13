‘Chukwu Was A True Icon, Leader Of Men’ –Olopade Mourns

Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, described Christian Chukwu as “a true icon, a leader of men, and a national hero whose contributions to the growth of Nigerian football will never be forgotten.”



Recall that Chukwu’s death was confirmed on Saturday morning, at age 74.

Paying tribute, Olopade in a chat with NAN, extended condolences to Chukwu’s family, the Nigeria Football Federation, and the entire Nigerian football community.



“Christian Chukwu was not just a footballer; he was a symbol of pride, discipline, and excellence,” Olopade said.



“His leadership on and off the field inspired generations, and his legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of millions of Nigerians. The nation mourns the loss of a giant.”











