2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Hit The Gym For Rwanda

Super Eagles players hit the gym in Kigali on Monday night as they begin preparation for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

Six players are currently in the team’s Radisson Blu Hotel camp in Kigali.





The players are:Victor Osimhen, Tolu Arokodare, Bruno Onyemaechi, Papa Daniel, Kayode Bankole and Amas Obasogie.

According to the team’s media officer, Promise Efoghe, more players including Moses Simon, Victor Boniface, Raphael Onyedika, Jordan Torunarigha, Stanley Nwabali, Samuel Chukwueze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Igoh ogbu will all hit camp later tonight.

The Super Eagles will hold their first training session on Tuesday night.

23 players are expected in camp for the game and the matchday six encounter against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

The matchday five encounter will hold at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday.

The three-time African champions will be looking to record their first win after three draws and one defeat from their opening four games.

By Adeboye Amosu



