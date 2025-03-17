2026 WCQ: Rwanda Midfielder Manishimwe Keen To Face Super Eagles

Rwanda midfielder Djabel Manishimwe says he is fired up for the clash with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Manishimwe has earned a recall for the Amavubi’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.





The 26-year-old last invitation was against the Crocodiles of Lesotho in June 2024.

The attacking midfielder said he is looking forward to the game against the three-time African champions.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: Zimbabwe Suffer Injury Blow Ahead Super Eagles Game

“It was an honour for me when I was contacted by the coach to play for the national team again,” the player declared.

“I know I have the responsibility to repay the faith that the coach has put in me.”

Adel Amrouche’s side will host the Super Eagles at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday.

Rwanda occupy top spot in Group C with seven points from four games.

By Adeboye Amosu



