2026 WCQ: Zimbabwe Suffer Injury Blow Ahead Super Eagles Game

Warriors of Zimbabwe suffered a blow ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Benin Republic after their captain Marvelous Nakamba was dropped on Sunday due to injury.

According to The Herald, head coach Michael Nees replaced Nakamba with midfielder Richard Hachiro who plays in Zimbabwe’s top flight.





Hachiro, who operates as a midfielder got the late call up to replace Nakamba before the Warriors left for South Africa yesterday (Sunday).

He was on the standby, having last featured for the national team a few months ago as the Warriors sealed qualification for the 2025 AFCON under Nees.

He joined goalkeeper Martin Mapisa, Dynamos captain Emmanuel Jalai, Isheanesu Mauchi of Simba Bhora, and the six Scottland FC players led by Khama Billiat, Walter Musona, and Godknows Murwira on the trip.

The contingent of 10 home-based players was the first to arrive in Durban, where Nees is hoping to conduct a three-day training camp ahead of Zimbabwe’s Group C home game against Benin at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Thursday.

Then on March 25, the Warriors will face the Eagles inside the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

While Zimbabwe are bottom in Group C on two points, the Eagles are fifth on three points.

Meanwhile, six players have arrived the Eagles camp in Kigali ahead of the two crucial encounters with Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The early arrivals are Victor Osimhen, Tolu Arokodare, Amas Obasogie, Kayode Bankole, Papa Daniel and Bruno Onyemaechi.

More players are expected to arrive before the end of today (Monday).

By James Agberebi



