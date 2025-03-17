Saintfiet: Eagles Can’t Afford Not To Qualfiy For 2026 WC

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet, has disclosed that it will be a big disaster if the Super Eagles fail not to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



The Super Eagles are fourth in the five-team group with just three points from four games. They are yet to win a match and are four points behind leaders Rwanda, leaving them at the risk of missing out on the second World Cup in a row.



Having missed the last edition of the competition held in Qatar, Nigeria are under pressure to hoist the country’s flag in the US, Canada, and Mexico next year.

Read Also: 2026 WCQ: Arokodare Eager To Make Super Eagles Debut



However, in an interview with the Naija Lifestyle YouTube page, Saintfiet stated that Nigeria have too much quality not to qualify for the World Cup.



“It will be a big disappointment, a big shock, if Nigeria don’t qualify with these potential, with these quality players.



“With all respect for the opponents, South Africa have a very good coach, good team, but Nigeria have so much quality so they have to do everything. They have to catch up the points they lost. In that group I think they will qualify.”







