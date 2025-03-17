2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Must Beat Rwanda — Amuneke

Former international Emmanuel Amuneke has said it is important for the Super Eagles to beat Rwanda in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture.

Eric Chelle’s side will be up against the Amavubi in a matchday five encounter at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday.





The Super Eagles are winless in Group C with three points from four matches.

Amuneke declared that the Super Eagles are condemned to beat Adel Amrouche’s side.

“I hope that the Super Eagles qualify for the World Cup next year, I wish them the very best of luck,” Amuneke told Heartland’s media.

“In their upcoming games I hope they will be able to win their games ,also we have to be realistic its a very difficult task because in football everything is possible.

“I wish the Super Eagles start winning against Rwanda.”

By Adeboye Amosu



