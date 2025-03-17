Eguma Optimistic Enyimba Can Secure Continental Ticket

Enyimba head coach Stanley Eguma has expressed optimism that the People’s Elephant can secure a continental ticket at the end of the season following Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Ikorodu City in Lagos in week 29 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Second half goals from forwards Mujeed Odufeso and Joseph Atule put the People’s Elephant 2-1 up before a late strike by Cole Ayomide in additional time denied Eguma’s side all three points.





The result moved Enyimba up to 8th on the standings with 42 points from 29 matches, just 3 points away from 3rd placed Rangers Int’l, who currently occupy the last continental spot on the log.

“We will take it one game at a time,” Eguma was quoted on Enyimba’s website. “Today (Sunday) we have picked a draw, we have to go back home and work harder for our home games. No game is easy; every game is very tough.

“We have to plan for all games until the end of the season. We are still optimistic we can get a continental ticket, but we have to work for it. So, we’re still on course.”

Enyimba will continue a late quest for a continental slot with a home game against Bayelsa United in Aba on Sunday, 23 March.

Before then, they will face El-Sharma FC in a Round of 64 fixture in the President Federation Cup on Wednesday.

By James Agberebi



