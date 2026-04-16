Bremen Boss Provides Injury Update On Boniface Ahead Hamburg Clash

Werder Bremen head coach Daniel Thioune has not ruled out Victor Boniface’s involvement in the North German derby against Hamburg.

Boniface is yet to feature for the Greens after suffering a knee injury during training last December.

The Nigeria international has started training with his teammates, and is expected to make an appearance for the club before the end of the season.

Thioune insisted that there is every chance that the forward return to competitive action soon.

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Thioune insisted there is a strong possibility the forward could return to competitive action soon.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Bayer Leverkusen 1.454 1xbet X Draw 5.28 1xbet FC Augsburg 7.22 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Bayer 04 Leverkusen win FC Augsburg has lost 4 of their last 5 away meetings against Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Bayer 04 Leverkusen halftime lead FC Augsburg has trailed at halftime in 6 of their last 10 away matches. Bayer 04 Leverkusen -0.5 In 7 of the last 10 Bundesliga away matches, FC Augsburg has lost by at least 1 goals.

“We’re not ruling any player out, not even Victor,” Thioune was quoted by Weser-Kurier.

“If we see an opportunity and he adapts, then it’s possible he’ll return to competitive action. I’m also reserving the right to assess his participation in tomorrow’s final training session.”

The 25-year-old joined Bremen on loan from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

Boniface has provided two assists in 11 league appearances for the club.



