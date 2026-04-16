Coal City Games Set For November 27 Kick-Off; NSC Confirms 15 Compulsory Sports For 2026 Festival

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has announced that the 2026 National Sports Festival, tagged Coal City Games, will hold from 27 November to 11 December this year in Enugu.

Director-General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, revealed this on Thursday during the first Main Organising Committee (MOC) meeting for the Games held in Abuja.

NSC Finalises Coal City Games Schedule

He stated that the arrival of states will take place from 25 to 26 November, while the opening ceremony will hold on 27 November, with the Games concluding on 11 December 2026. He emphasised that the dates are sacrosanct.

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The DG said the final dates of the Coal City Games were agreed following a productive meeting he had with the Governor of Enugu State, Barrister Peter Mbah.

Enugu Facilities Impress Ahead Of The Games

“I must commend the Governor of Enugu State, Barrister Peter Mbah, who has shown tremendous enthusiasm in the pace at which facilities are being built and completed for the Games. This is highly commendable,” Olopade said.

Coal City Games Set To Break Sponsorship, Funding Records

Hon. Olopade further opined that the 2026 National Sports Festival will set a new benchmark as the best-sponsored and best-funded festival in Nigeria’s history.

“Let it be on record that the Enugu Games, without any argument, will be the best-sponsored festival in history. The main sponsor, Premium Trust Bank, has fulfilled its commitment, and it is a very historic contribution to the festival.

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“The last record was the Gateway Games last year in Abeokuta, which many described as the best festival ever. However, I am very optimistic that Enugu is on the verge of hosting the best-funded and best-organised Games later this year.”

NSC Reduces Sports To 20 For Coal City Games

The DG also stated that, as part of the RHINSE reform agenda of the NSC to make hosting the festival more affordable for states, the number of sports has been reduced to 20. Fifteen will be compulsory NSC sports, while the remaining five will be determined by the host state.

Full List Of Sports For Coal City Games

The compulsory sports to feature at the Coal City Games are Athletics, Para Athletics, Badminton, Para Badminton, Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball, Boxing, Cycling, Football, Judo, Gymnastics, Swimming, Table Tennis, Para Table Tennis, Tennis, Taekwondo, Mixed Martial Arts, Weightlifting, Para Powerlifting and Wrestling.

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja



