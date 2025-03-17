Aribo: Southampton’s League Position Embarrassing

Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo says Southampton’s league position is embarrassing.

Ivan Juric’s men occupy last position on the Premier League table.





Aribo claimed the whole squad need to up their game in the remaining games of the season.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers widened the gap to safety to 17 points.

The former Rangers player declared that he is ashamed of the Saints position on the table.

“I’m going to speak for myself personally, of course, it’s embarrassing. We play football to win,” the Nigeria international told the Daily Echo.

“I’m a winner and it’s just a difficult time in my career for me, obviously, with what’s going on with results. I think the boys have to stick together.

“We have to work hard, take every game as it comes, and just look forward. We’re going to have another chance after the break to win a game and that’s what we have to do.”

By Adeboye Amosu



