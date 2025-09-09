2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Must Beat Bafana — Eguavoen Declares Ahead Blomfeinteim Showdown

Augustine Eguavoen, the technical director of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has said the Super Eagles can’t afford a negative result against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, reports Completesports.com.

Nigeria will be up against Bafana Bafana at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein on Tuesday (today).

The Super Eagles are six points adrift of South Africa on the Group C table.

Eguavoen On Mission To Blomfeinteim

Eguavoen declared that only a win will keep Nigeria’s chances of making it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup alive.

“Of course it’s a massive game, we have no choice, Nigeria has no choice. We respect South Africa, but we are gunning for three points, simple as that,” Eguavoen was quoted by FARPOST.

Super Eagles Still Dreaming

Nigeria head into the match with some confidence after a narrow 1-0 win against Rwanda on Saturday.

“The win against Rwanda was motivational. It motivates us more, you know,” added Eguavoen, who has been to the World Cup with Nigeria as a player and also an assistant coach.

“It was a hard-earned victory [against Rwanda]. We fought for it, and at the end of the day, we got it. So we have to consolidate, and I came here to get three points; it’s as simple as that.”

By Adeboye Amosu



