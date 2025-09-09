Galatasaray Provide Injury Update On Osimhen

Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray have provided an update on their injured striker Victor Osimhen, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen copped an injury while on international duty with Nigeria last weekend.

The 26-year-old was replaced by Cyriel Dessers in the 35th minute of the Super Eagles 1-0 victory over the Amavubi of Rwanda.

The injury ruled the powerful striker out of Nigeria’s crucial clash with South Africa slated for tonight at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein.

According to a statement on the club’s official website, sprained his ankle, and is currently undergoing treatment.

“In the examinations performed today at our sponsor hospital for our Football A Team player Victor Osimhen, a moderate sprain (stretching and bleeding) was detected in his ankle ligaments and the necessary treatment has been initiated in order for our football player to return to the field as soon as possible,” reads the statement.

Galatasaray will return to league action against Eyupspor this weekend.

Okan Buruk’s side will start their UEFA Champions League campaign with an away game against Eintracht Frankfurt next week.

