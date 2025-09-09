Nottingham Forest Appoint Ange Postecoglou As New Manager

Ange Postecoglou has been appointed as head coach of Nottingham Forest to replace the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo, BBC Sport reports.

Nuno left his position at the City Ground late on Monday night after 21 months in charge – and only three games into the season.

Postecoglou returns to management three months after he was sacked by Tottenham following a dismal Premier League season when they finished 17th.

However, the 60-year-old Australian led Spurs to a historic Europa League victory at the end of the season to end the club’s long-running trophy drought.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis said: “We are bringing a coach to the club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies.

“His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions.”

Forest currently sit 10th in the Premier League table after their opening three games of the season.

Nuno’s last match in charge was a 3-0 defeat by West Ham before September’s international break.



